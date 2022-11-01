Appearing at Southampton Crown Court yesterday, Gordon Welch, a 67-year-old from Sheffield Road, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to arranging to commit a sexual act upon a child.

Welch had been was arrested on May 12 having travelled from Portsmouth expecting to meet an 11-year-old girl.

He arrived at Shirley, Southampton, equipped with condoms, Viagra and flavoured lubricant, ready to commit the sexual acts but was instead met by police officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) and Hampshire Constabulary.

A man from Portsmouth has been convicted over his attempt to have sex with a child in Southampton. Archive Picture: Habibur Rahman

He was charged with the offence on the same day.

Detective Constable Colin Haynes, of SEROCU, said: ‘Thankfully no children were ever in danger during this investigation. Despite this, Welch clearly intended to meet and carry out these acts on a child until he was stopped by officers as part of a proactive SEROCU investigation, with assistance from Hampshire Constabulary. I am glad he has now recognised his guilt.

‘SEROCU endeavours to safeguard children who may be vulnerable or at risk. We work to ensure those in society who pose a real risk to the community, in particular young children, are brought before a court to account for their actions.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welch has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court to be sentenced on November 28.

A representative from Hampshire Constabulary said anyone concerned that they may commit similar offences should immediately seek expert help.

The representative added: ‘If you are concerned about your thoughts or behaviour towards children or those of someone else, please seek help and support via the Stop it Now! confidential helpline on 0808 1000 900.

‘Further support is available from the Lucy Faithfull Foundation.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lucy Faithfull Foundation is a UK-wide child protection charity that is dedicated solely to preventing child sexual abuse, with a range of services working with those at risk of becoming perpetrators.