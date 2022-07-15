Portsmouth man arrested after report of girl, 14, held captive in London Road property

Officer were called at 8.10pm on Thursday to a report that a 14-year-old girl was being held against her will at an address in London Road.
Officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of false imprisonment, cultivating cannabis plants and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
He remains in police custody at the current time, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.
She said: ‘Officers have returned the victim to her home address and she is currently being supported.
‘An investigation into the incident is underway.’
Suspicious activity can be reported to the police by calling 101 or by going online and visiting hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about. On-going crimes and incidents posing an immediate risk to life or safety can be reported by calling 999.