Portsmouth man arrested after report of girl, 14, held captive in London Road property

Officer were called at 8.10pm on Thursday to a report that a 14-year-old girl was being held against her will at an address in London Road.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of false imprisonment, cultivating cannabis plants and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

Police were called to a property in London Road on Thursday night.

He remains in police custody at the current time, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.

She said: ‘Officers have returned the victim to her home address and she is currently being supported.

‘An investigation into the incident is underway.’