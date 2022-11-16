Portsmouth man facing no charges following his arrest over axe swung at officers during car stop
A MAN faces no charges and has been released from police custody following his arrest over a car stop that saw officers threatened with an axe.
The police stop took place in Laburnum Grove in North End on Sunday, November 13.
In a social media post, a representative from Hampshire Constabulary said that the male driver was stopped for ‘excessively tinted’ windows – leading to the driver fetching an axe from the car’s boot and then waving at police officers.
A photo of the large, seemingly two-handed axe posted on Twitter solicited almost a thousand reactions from readers.
A police spokeswoman confirmed that a man in his 40s, from Portsmouth, was arrested and placed in custody.
Now police have confirmed that the man has been released without being charged.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘The man has been released from police custody with no further action being taken against him.’