News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portsmouth man facing no charges following his arrest over axe swung at officers during car stop

A MAN faces no charges and has been released from police custody following his arrest over a car stop that saw officers threatened with an axe.

By Richard Lemmer
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 12:22pm
The axe that was seized by police after being wielded by a man whose car was stopped on Laburnum Grove in Portsmouth due to excessively tinted windows. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary
The axe that was seized by police after being wielded by a man whose car was stopped on Laburnum Grove in Portsmouth due to excessively tinted windows. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The police stop took place in Laburnum Grove in North End on Sunday, November 13.

In a social media post, a representative from Hampshire Constabulary said that the male driver was stopped for ‘excessively tinted’ windows – leading to the driver fetching an axe from the car’s boot and then waving at police officers.

A photo of the large, seemingly two-handed axe posted on Twitter solicited almost a thousand reactions from readers.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that a man in his 40s, from Portsmouth, was arrested and placed in custody.

Most Popular

Read More
Waltham Chase murder probe: Elderly woman found dead has now been named

Now police have confirmed that the man has been released without being charged.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘The man has been released from police custody with no further action being taken against him.’