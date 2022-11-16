The axe that was seized by police after being wielded by a man whose car was stopped on Laburnum Grove in Portsmouth due to excessively tinted windows. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The police stop took place in Laburnum Grove in North End on Sunday, November 13.

In a social media post, a representative from Hampshire Constabulary said that the male driver was stopped for ‘excessively tinted’ windows – leading to the driver fetching an axe from the car’s boot and then waving at police officers.

A photo of the large, seemingly two-handed axe posted on Twitter solicited almost a thousand reactions from readers.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that a man in his 40s, from Portsmouth, was arrested and placed in custody.

Now police have confirmed that the man has been released without being charged.