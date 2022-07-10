Portsmouth man pinned against car in mugging by three teenage boys in Baffins Park

At around 10pm last night, a man in his 20s walked from Neville Road to Baffins Park with his scooter when he was approached by three boys, according to police.

The man was surrounded by the three boys him, who proceeded to pin him against a car, while they demanded he empty his pockets.

The victim punched in the face and had his keys stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating a mugging in Baffins Park. Stock Picture: Habibur Rahman

After the robbery, all three boys ran off down Hayling Avenue towards Milton Road.

Police were called and when the victim returned to the scene he found his scooter had also been taken.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The group were described as boys aged around 16 or 17. One was white, 5ft 9ins tall and wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, grey tracksuit bottoms and was riding a bike.

‘Another was described as 5ft 9ins tall, mixed race, with short black hair faded on the sides, wearing a white T-shirt, a diamond earring in his right ear, and riding a bike.

‘The third member of the group was described as black, with a black afro hair cut and a London accent, wearing a dark T-shirt, and riding a bike.

‘If you saw this group in the area, or have perhaps captured them on CCTV or Ring doorbell, we would like to hear from you.’