Portsmouth man pronounced dead after falling from seafront building in Bognor Regis

A MAN has been pronounced dead after falling from a seafront building in West Sussex.

By Freddie Webb
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Sussex police said a 52-year-old from Portsmouth was found dead in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis. Officers discovered the body on Monday morning at roughly 9am after receiving several reports.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed. The force said: ‘Emergency services were called to The Esplanade in Bognor Regis at around 9am on Monday, February 13, to reports of a man having fallen from a building.

Sussex police said a 52-year-old from Portsmouth was pronounced dead after falling from a building in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on Monday morning. Picture: Google Street View.
‘A 52-year-old man from Portsmouth was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.’

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were also deployed to assist police. As reported by SussexWorld, a spokesperson said one fire engine was called to the scene at 9.11am, before returning to the station at midday.

