A Portsmouth man has lost twelve stone thanks to a weight loss football club that has helped a number of local men live healthier lives.

Alex Cook, 46, was over 30 stone when he started attending MAN v FAT football sessions at Goals on Tangier Road, and less than two years on he is now 19 stone. MAN v FAT is a healthy lifestyle programme that encourages overweight and obese men to get fit and make healthier choices.

Alex said: “Having something look forward to every week which also helps you lose weight gives you a massive boost and winning matches adds to that enjoyment. I describe MAN v FAT as ‘Weight Watchers for men but with the bonus of a game of football, what can’t you enjoy about that. I now have such a positive outlook on life and can’t wait to go and conquer things I couldn’t do when I was bigger.”

There are 150 clubs nationwide where players are weighed before every six aside game with goal bonuses awarded to teams depending on how much weight they have lost. In 2023 the Portsmouth club helped local men lose 250 pounds of excess weight.

MAN v FAT Football Head of Football, Richard Crick explains: “We’re so proud of the progress made by the players and the wider team at our Portsmouth club. The men involved are genuinely changing their lives for the better by improving their physical and mental health, while making new friends and having fun in the process. MAN v FAT isn’t a lose-fat-fast programme, we encourage body positivity and losing weight at a healthy, sustainable pace. While weight loss is the key goal for players, the programme is perfect for men who want to get back into playing football after time away from the game and improve their fitness gradually, without the stress of getting a group together and booking pitches."