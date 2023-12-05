Campaigners battling to save a city pub at the heart of a community have been buoyed by a “fantastic turnout” to protest against the closure - as pub owner Greene king stays silent.

Around 100 people turned up in freezing temperatures on Saturday morning to show their support for the “institutional” Manor House in Court Lane, Drayton, that has now been boarded up. Under-fire pub chain group Greene King signage has also been removed amid mooted pans to offload the cherished pub.

Hostility towards Greene King was stirred up by the shock-decision to close the popular pub before insult was added to injury when the watering hole was suddenly closed two days earlier than planned - scuppering hopes of a final drink goodbye. Locals believe this was to avoid a final day protest.

Campaigners outside the Manor House pub, Drayton, where they object to owners Greene King's closure of the community hub. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Campaigners have now lodged an enquiry with Portsmouth City Council about taking over the pub. The council now has eight weeks to assess the application for a community owned pub - potentially throwing a spanner in the hopes of Greene King selling the pub.

Following the protest on Saturday, Kerri Anne and Brad Gudgeon, of campaign group Save the Manor House, said on social media: “Thank you so much to every person who came along to the Manor (on Saturday morning) despite the freezing temperatures. It is lovely to see how many people care about the pub and hear the beautiful memories you have there.

“It was a fantastic turnout and we know so many more of you wanted to attend, although it was too short notice. No matter how this goes, it was evident Drayton still has a wonderful community spirit. Let's hope we can pull this off and have a big party.”

Meanwhile, Greene King has been approached by The News this week following the latest developments. But the pub chain did not want to make any further comment.

Former landlady Tina Harris, centre. Campaigners outside the Manor House pub, Drayton, where they object to owners Greene King's closure of the community hub Picture: Chris Moorhouse

