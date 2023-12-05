A woman who was involved in an infamous affray incident at a city night hotspot that erupted when a man’s bottom was slapped was back in court for her latest round of offending.

Fiona Hoyle, 21, shot to notoriety after she knocked out a woman in Guildhall Walk on August 5, 2020, when tempers flared after a man’s bottom was hit.

Now Hoyle, of Ledbury Road, Paulsgrove, has appeared back at Portsmouth Crown Court to be punished for attacking six people in Portsmouth and Fareham on July 24 last year. She denied five counts of assault by beating and a charge of common assault but was found guilty after a trial.

Fiona Hoyle outside Portsmouth Magistrates' Court in 2021

Hoyle was handed an 18-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation days and a 90-day alcohol abstinence program.

It comes after Hoyle’s attack in Guildhall Walk in 2020 when on a night out with two friends. The flashpoint occurred when a female friend of the man whose bottom was slapped told the trio off for smacking his behind in front of his girlfriend. It prompted Hoyle to hit back, saying “I don’t care” before events descended to violence.

“The defendant swung a punch which struck (the victim) in the face with a lot of force,” prosecutor Gareth Burrows said at the sentence hearing in June last year. “She hit her head on the floor and blacked out,” he added.

During the scrap Hoyle also pulled the woman’s hair. “She was pulling my hair so hard that my extensions ripped out,” the 21-year-old victim said. “While on the floor the defendant kicked and stamped (the victim).”

