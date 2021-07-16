Diamond Cut Refinishing, in Norway Road, Hilsea, is one of the few companies that were saw a positive knock-on effect from the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm manufactures an alloy wheel diamond cutting lathe called the DCR Pro.

The lathe is designed to cut away kerb and scruff damage from the surface of a diamond cut alloy wheel, making them look new.

Diamond Cut Refinishing pride themselves on their machinery being the only machine in the world designed to be workshop and mobile workshop compatible.

During lockdown, the firm’s bosses used the time to regroup, refresh and expand – and their hard work is paying off.

Despite challenges around Brexit, and changes to exports, the business is busier than ever and has recently taken on new staff.

Tony Neville, 48, who has been the group operations manager for the past 18 months, said: ‘We export our machinery to countries all around the world, but because of Brexit this has caused a few additional challenges and delays.’

Since the company’s product design began in 2011, the company has gone from strength to strength.

With only having four or five members of staff prior to the pandemic, their workforce has recently increased to 15 people, which is all down to the growing demand for their machinery.

Alongside this growing demand, Diamond Cut Refinishing has increased its unit sales from two to four machines per month to three machines a week.

Tony, married with two children who originally comes from Portsmouth and now lives in Durham also, said: ‘We are massively proud of what we have achieved throughout the years, Steve Barrett, our managing director is Portsmouth born and bred and created our machinery from nothing to where it is.

‘We are very proud that we make our products in Portsmouth, this is why all our new products will now have the made in Britain logo on them.’

The business has plans to expand further, and its hard work has brought acclaim – with the firm being named Medium Business of the Year at The News’ Business Excellence Awards, held last week.

- Story by Sophie Gibbons

Promote your business with The News

We have seen how tough the past year has been on businesses so we’ve decided to do our bit to help by offering a new way for businesses to market - and a lower cost.

The scheme, sponsored by the Federation of Small Businesses, will help businesses promote themselves at a fraction of the usual advertising or marketing costs.

As the pandemic ends, there’s never been a better time to promote your business and make it stand out.

Come to us and take up this one-time only opportunity for the lowest-ever cost to appear in the area’s biggest news outlet with authentic, interesting copy.

- How much does it cost?

£65 - one off, one time fee, no contract

- What do you get?

A guaranteed published article in The News - and online at portsmouth.co.uk

- How does it work?

Our business editor Kimberley Barber has been helping businesses to stand out for 10 years. She will help you identify the thing your business needs to shout about, in order to get it noticed.

Whether that’s a new product, an expansion to your team, an award win, or even just simply a change of opening hours - there are many reasons that a business would need to shine a light on itself.

Kimberley will help you to find your ‘top line’ and her team will create an authentic article to appear in the pages of The News.

Your company doesn’t need to employ somebody to find the best news, or even write it, let the experienced team at The News do it for you.

Not only will your article run alongside the daily business page, putting it in the perfect spot to reach engaged readers, it will benefit from the News’ insider track on what makes attractive content that will engage your customers.

- What could happen after appearing in The News?

Our newspaper is read by thousands of people everyday. It’s been the traditional route to reach people in Portsmouth for hundreds of years.

It is read by all major news outlets, and is often the starting point of national stories.

Being in The News gets your story in front of the right people.

If your story has editorial value, it will appear on our website portsmouth.co.uk - reaching worldwide audiences of hundreds of thousands of people.

As well as this, with the right tweaks, it could appear on The News’ Facebook page - reaching a following of 120,000 people who all have an interest in this area instantly.

The News also has Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter followers - if appropriate for these audiences, your story will be shared on these accounts too.

Being published in The News is just the start, with our help, we can get you on the path to national recognition.

- What else do I get?

As well as the pride and prestige of appearing in the biggest and longest-serving news outlet in Portsmouth, you will become part of our network.

You’ll join a group of like-minded businesses and individuals who all have Portsmouth at their hearts.

You’ll also get access to special advertising packages and discounts, should you wish to further promote your message.

Join us, it’s the start of our business community coming together and working together for the benefit of our community.

- How do I sign up?

Email your local rep Liz Wiffin on [email protected] to get signed up