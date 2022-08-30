Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gosport Steampunk Society is set to hold a costumed promenade in anticipation of their annual festival which is being held at The Alverbank Hotel.

The society members are going to be walking on Sunday, September 4, at 1.30pm, starting at The Diving Museum. This is a fortnight before the festival, which is on September 17

The walk will see steampunk outfits and will follow the length of the bay, where fliers will be handed out in preparation for the much-loved festival.

Members of the Gosport Steampunk Society at Victorious Festival 2022.

Stuart Markham, one of the founders of the society, said: ‘We are very proud of the group and we are very proud of the fact that it is a nice place for everybody. We get a lot of people that suffer with anxiety or people who are transgender who worry about joining a group, but we make sure that everyone is welcome and respected.’

The Gosport Steampunk Society, which meets every first Tuesday of every month at the The Fighting Cocks pub, has a broad member base with over 1,400 online members, and was established five years ago.

Steampunk celebrates Victorian retro-futurism and appreciates the future that Victorians never got to experience due to industrialism.

Members of the Gosport Steampunk Society gather outside the fighting Cock Pub. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland

The Steampunk festival will be broken into two sections, the first being the day festival, which is a free event for everyone to attend, and the second part will be the evening event, which will be ticketed.

The day event, which will also be held at The Alverbank Hotel, will see a Steampunk market, music, food, drinks and games in the garden. The doors will open at 10am until 4pm during the free daytime event, and the society is welcoming everyone to come and get involved.

Stuart added: ‘The last festival we held was in 2019, and that was absolutely massive.’

The evening event, which will start at 7pm, will have a range of Steampunk icons including Alice Strange, ‘gentleman strongman’ Sir Leopold Aleksander, and musical act Victor & the Bully.

Members of Gosport Steampunk Society. Picture: Sarah Standing

The first half of the festival will be seated, with guests allowed to mingle as the night goes on so that everyone can embrace the party.