Portsmouth MP marks Commonwealth War Graves Week as veterans call for family Visa waivers

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has marked Commonwealth War Graves Week.

Commonwealth War Graves Week is the annual awareness week, run by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), which aims to encourage communities to come together and discover the heritage of the World Wars on their doorstep.

The Portsmouth South MP has marked the sacrifice of Commonwealth veterans who are buried in the city, which includes nine veterans buried at Portsmouth Kingston Cemetery.

Stephen Morgan said: ‘On Commonwealth War Graves Week, we pay tribute to those from across the Commonwealth who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘We must never forget the human cost to so many Commonwealth nations during both world wars, and honour their incredible bravery during such a difficult period.’

The MP recently backed an Labour’s amendment to the Armed Forces Bill, pushing for a £2,389 Commonwealth UK Visa fee to be scrapped.

After a government climb-down on the issue, veterans hope Westminster will go further and offer support their family members.

David McMullen of veterans group Citizenship 4 Soldiers said: ‘The fees have massively increased since they were introduced in 2003. Some have to get second jobs if they want to bring family members over, or are simply priced out of being able to stay in the UK.