Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt sends letter to the Church of England asking them to support same-sex weddings
A TOP Tory MP is urging bishops to let same-sex couples get married in church.
Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, has written a letter to Bishop of Portsmouth, Dr Jonathan Frost, to allow same-sex couples to marry or receive a blessing within the Church of England.
Is comes as church bishops will be meeting for February’s general synod – a national assembly where legislation concerning the Church of England will be considered and reviewed.
Currently, same-sex couples that wish to get married are not able to do so within the Church of England – but Ms Mordaunt is trying to change that.
In the letter, she said: ‘I want all of my constituents and others to be able to have the right to have their relationships solemnised in their local parish in England. As you will know, there is huge strength of feeling on this in Portsmouth.
‘It is also important to recognise the pain and trauma that this continues to cause LGBT+ people who are left feeling that they are treated as second class citizens within our society. As a unionist I also would value some consistency across the UK on these matters.’
SEE ALSO: Blue Monday 2023: Is today Blue Monday, what is it and why is it the saddest day of the year
Currently, Church of England ministers are not able to marry same-sex couples, but a number of other churches have changed their rulings to allow all couples to get married without any negative ramifications.
Bishop Jonathan has been open about his support to see the change and in his column for the diocesan magazine, he said: ‘I am arguing for positive change which would enable us, as a church, to bless, recognise and encourage signs of God’s grace, presence and holiness in relationships between same-sex couples.’
In 2013, Parliament passed the Marriage Act which introduced civil marriage for same-sex couples in England and Wales, but the issue is ongoing with making the change with all churches across the country.
Penny added: ‘This issue has been under discussion within the Church of England for a long time. Whilst not a reason in itself, I fear that if it is not resolved at next month’s general synod the matter will continue to fester and detract from the positive contribution the Church of England makes to our society.’