Is comes as church bishops will be meeting for February’s general synod – a national assembly where legislation concerning the Church of England will be considered and reviewed.

Penny Mordaunt has sent a letter to the Church of England asking them to back the reform which will allow parishes and clergy to conduct weddings of same sex couples.

In the letter, she said: ‘I want all of my constituents and others to be able to have the right to have their relationships solemnised in their local parish in England. As you will know, there is huge strength of feeling on this in Portsmouth.

‘It is also important to recognise the pain and trauma that this continues to cause LGBT+ people who are left feeling that they are treated as second class citizens within our society. As a unionist I also would value some consistency across the UK on these matters.’

Currently, Church of England ministers are not able to marry same-sex couples, but a number of other churches have changed their rulings to allow all couples to get married without any negative ramifications.

Bishop Jonathan has been open about his support to see the change and in his column for the diocesan magazine, he said: ‘I am arguing for positive change which would enable us, as a church, to bless, recognise and encourage signs of God’s grace, presence and holiness in relationships between same-sex couples.’

