Stephen Morgan MP for Portsmouth South.

It comes as leaked government documents revealed by The Observer show that government believes some school buildings are so dilapidated that they are a ‘risk to life’.

Emails sent by senior officials working for education secretary Nadhim Zahawi to Downing Street show them raising the alarm on two occasions within the last six weeks.

In 2019, government data showed that almost 4,000 schools across the country were judged by surveyors to be in need of immediate restoration work, and many more were found not to have the paperwork required by law, including electrical test certificates, fire risk assessments or asbestos management plans.

Portsmouth South MP and shadow schools minister, Stephen Morgan, said: ‘The reality is the school estate is crumbling after 12 years of Tory negligence.

‘Ministers have known the state our schools are in, but instead of tackling the problem, they have opted to sit on their hands and let our children’s places of learning become a risk to life.

‘The Minster’s non-answer today demonstrates he would prefer to stick his head in the sand, rather than tackle this unsustainable problem head-on.