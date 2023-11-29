News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth mum and influencer with over 400,000 followers teams up with B&M to provide Christmas gifts for children

A Portsmouth mum and influencer with over 400,000 followers recently teamed up with B&M to help provide a pile of Christmas gifts for children in support of the Mission Christmas charity.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:31 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:31 GMT
Casey-Major Bunce (@majormumhacks), who is known on Instagram and TikTok for her inspiring money and time-saving hacks, also headed to the Mission Christmas

warehouse to see the charity in action.

Casey-Major Bunce (@majormumhacks) recently teamed up with B&M to help provide a pile of Christmas gifts for children in support of the Mission Christmas charity
Mum-of-four Casey, 32, said: “Cash for Kids Mission Christmas is a really important part of our Christmas traditions as a family. Christmas is about giving, and I'm raising my children to be aware there are people who aren't as fortunate as we are.

“Every year, they are happy to share some of their savings, and we love getting together as a family to shop for the toys we donate as gifts. This year has been even better, as we've teamed up with B&M, who have matched our donation, meaning we have donated 40 toys to Mission Christmas. I appreciate we are in a cost-of-living crisis, but if anyone can donate even one toy - it makes a difference.

For details on local drop-off points go to: www.cashforkids.org.uk/mission

