Punters fighting tooth and nail to save a beloved pub could be set to land a counter blow to pub chain Greene King’s reported plans to sell the venue - as campaigners prepare to gather en masse outside on Saturday to protest.

Greene King was branded as “disgusting” for its “underhand tactics” after shutting the doors two days early to the Manor House pub in Court Lane, Drayton, last Friday. Locals were left “gutted” at not even having the chance for a final drink goodbye at the “institutional” and much cherished watering hole.

But campaign group Save the Manor House, which launched a petition with nearly 2,000 signatories, approached Portsmouth City Council about the community taking over the pub. The authority has now confirmed the approach which raises the possibility of a bloody nose for Greene King by scuppering its bid to offload the pub - or at least delaying it.

The Manor House boarded up. Pic: Pete Turner

The dramatic fightback comes as campaigners plan to vent their frustrations outside the boarded up pub on Saturday morning at 10.30am - with people encouraged to come along and show their support.

Confirming the application and explaining the process that will now take place, a city council spokesperson said: “The council does have eight weeks to consider an application to add an asset to the register of Assets of Community Value (ACV). During this time, checks are made to ensure the application is valid, that the property does add to the social interests and wellbeing of the local community and has a realistic prospect of continuing to do so.

“The time is also used to ensure the applicant is a valid community or voluntary body with an applicable local connection (a 'community interest group'). If the pub is added to the register this does interfere with the owners' freedoms to dispose of it.

“So, if a property is on the ACV, the owner has to notify the council of their intention to sell it. The community interest group then has six weeks to confirm their intention to bid to buy it, and in that case the owner cannot sell it for six months, the moratorium period, to give the community the chance to raise money to buy it itself. After six months the owner is free to sell the property to whomsoever they choose for any purpose and at any price.”