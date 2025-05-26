An “amazing” £260,000 has now been raised for a heartbroken dad whose wife mysteriously died while on holiday in Turkey - with officials from the country releasing her cause of death.

The Portsmouth community and people from across the world have been praised for their “exceptional” support following the tragic death of Beth Martin. The 28-year-old died after flying out to Turkey on April 27 with her husband Luke and their two children, aged five and eight.

Luke’s nightmare began upon arrival when Beth became “delirious” and unwell before she was eventually taken to Marmara University Pendik Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul but died around two days later. The devastated dad had to deliver the horrific news to his distraught children before they flew home and he stayed on to bring his wife’s body home.

The traumatic turn of events was also compounded when grieving Luke was subjected to false murder claims of poisoning his beloved wife. Meanwhile, he and his mum and mother-in-law - who had flown out - were kept in the dark by hospital and police authorities over Beth’s condition and subsequently her death.

Once the family was belatedly told Beth had died, they were made to carry her body in a bag through the hospital in a raft of claims levelled against Turkish authorities.

The desperate tragedy, first reported by The News on Wednesday, has led to an outpouring of emotion and support from people across the globe. The fundraiser to support devastated Luke and his children has now raised an astonishing £259,575 at the time of writing - with new donations currently halted by the organisers despite people still trying to chip in.

Friend Robert Hammond, who launched the fundraiser, said after they hit their £250,000 target: “We did it. Once again I would like to pay an amazing tribute to you all for sharing, donating and giving up your time to read, care and spread the love.

“So on behalf of Luke, children, family and friends I’d love to say the biggest of thank yous to all who have taken the time to give this phenomenal family some love. The response from our local community, our city, our county, our country and in fact all around the globe has been exceptional.

“The funds are going to be spent on many things like day to day living expenses, potential legal costs and the upbringing of the two beautiful children this tragedy has left behind. So for now I’d like to say a massive thank you. We are all so grateful. Each and every one of you is incredible.”

Meanwhile the Turkish Ministry of Health has now revealed Beth died after a “cardiac arrest due to multiple organ failure” - but did not say what caused this. Officials also said Beth “did not undergo any surgical procedures” during a preliminary autopsy at the hospital, but would not say whether this was also true after she was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Institute for a second autopsy.

The health ministry said: “The patient was recorded in the hospital records as a "forensic case" in line with the statement of Martin's wife that they may have been poisoned by a meal they ate in their country before the trip, and the initial findings.

“A preliminary autopsy [without incision] was performed at the hospital in accordance with the forensic case procedure and his wife's request in this regard.

“The exact cause of Martin's death could not be determined with the current findings in the preliminary autopsy, which was carried out with the participation of the Public Prosecutor and the forensic medicine doctor.

“Beth Martin did not undergo any surgical procedures during her treatment at the hospital, and there was no question of any organs being removed.”

The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) told The News on Friday it is investigating: “We are providing support to the family of a British woman who died in Turkey and are in touch with the local authorities,” a spokesperson said.

Doctors reportedly checked her heart by performing an angiogram - a form of X-ray that shows blood vessels. But after doing the checks, the doctors told Luke they did not find anything suspicious. She was thought to have suffered food poisoning prior to arriving in Turkey.

Following Beth’s death, a UK autopsy revealed a further sickening development after her heart had been removed without the family’s consent, according to family members.

But the Foreign Office has said coroners in Turkey can take small tissue samples and organs for testing "without the family's permission" under Turkish laws. The advisory says these organs are usually returned before the person's body is released - which did not happen in Beth’s case.

However, Turkish authorities "might keep the body parts without permission in exceptional circumstances", the foreign office has previously warned on the subject. Family members said the under-fire public hospital is being investigated for negligence as the heartbroken family demand answers.

It remains unclear whether doctors overlooked a problem with her heart or failed to acknowledge her allergy to penicillin. It has been alleged doctors may have given her the drug before her death.

Writing on social media upon his return to Portsmouth, Luke said earlier this month: “Anyone that knows me knows I'm not one for posting my life on social media, however word travels fast and I figured it's probably best if it comes from me.

“Two weeks ago me, my wife and two kids set out for a family holiday to Turkey. Only three of us made it back. I lost my wife, my children lost their mum, we lost the biggest piece of the puzzle that was our family.

“It has been the worst and most traumatic week of my entire life, and to top it off. I had to break the news to my babies that their mum isn't coming home, it broke me. Even more so when I had to say goodbye to them so they could be brought home by family.

“I stayed in Turkey another two days to ensure she was brought back, and booked myself on the same flight home. Knowing my wife was still on my flight but I couldn't be next to her broke me even more.

“The harsh reality of coming home and the world's still spinning as if nothing has happened is horrible. Realisation of becoming mum and dad, packing her clothes away for the last time, and the deafening silence when the kids are asleep.

“If anyone can take anything away from this…hold your loved ones a little longer, don't sleep on an argument, take photos, take videos, tell them you love them more. You will never know when any of these may be your last.

“I love you babe, forever by my side. This life and the next.”

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/24skn-beth-martin