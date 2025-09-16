Portsmouth named best in UK for having fewest potholes - but here's 7 of the worst city roads

The city has come out as the best in the country with only 26 potholes per 100km of road. Motoring experts at Blackcircles sent Freedom of Information requests to authorities across the country and surveyed 2,000 people as part of their research to determine the roads across the UK with the fewest potholes.

According to the data, Portsmouth reported 121 potholes in 2024, the equivalent of 26 potholes per 100km of road. When compared to 2020's figures, the number of potholes on Portsmouth roads has decreased by 84%. The city was some way clear of second on the list, Sutton, which had 345 potholes with 74 per 100km of road.

Over the course of last year, the city council repaired a total of 198 potholes in the area, many of which would have been reported prior to 2024.

Further findings from the survey revealed 26% of drivers surveyed have had their vehicles damaged by potholes at least once. Meanwhile, 28% of respondents agreed that potholes in their area are rarely or never fixed, and around 50% of respondents reported experiencing damage to their vehicle due to potholes at least once.

James Harding, motoring expert at Blackcircles, said: “Reports have suggested that the estimated cost of repairing England and Wales’ pothole-plagued roads could amount to almost £17bn. Our latest research has uncovered the worst-hit areas of the UK for potholes and Newcastle comes out on top. The northwest city reported 3,275 potholes per 100 kilometres of road and our survey revealed that a third of local motorists have suffered damage to their vehicle at least once due to the city’s potholes.

“Across the UK, councils are paying an average of £261 per claim made by motorists regarding vehicle damage caused by potholes. Hertfordshire council spends the most per claim, averaging at £367; £93 less than the £460 drivers can expect to pay for vehicle damage caused by potholes. However, only 13% of the 1,900 claims made in 2023 were successfully settled, suggesting that motorists often have to foot their own bill when faced with vehicle damage caused by road conditions, such as tyre replacements and re-alignment.

“When surveyed, 28% of motorists reported that local potholes are very rarely, or never, fixed, and almost 50% reported experiencing damage to their vehicle due to potholes at least once. According to our research, Ceredigion experienced the greatest rate of pothole-related accidents in 2023. Despite only six pothole-related accidents occurring, when compared to the region's relatively low population, it equates to 8.2 per 100,000 people.”

Despite the positive findings from the research, when we asked AI recently what the worst roads were in Portsmouth it said: “Several roads in Portsmouth have garnered attention for their poor conditions, particularly due to potholes and traffic congestion.

“While Portsmouth has been recognised for having a relatively low number of potholes per mile compared to other cities, certain areas still face significant issues. For instance, approximately 38 miles of city streets were reported to be in a state of considerable deterioration, with 6% of A roads and 8% of B and C roads categorized as 'poor' in 2018/19.

“Residents are encouraged to report potholes through the My Portsmouth app or the council's online reporting form. The council, in collaboration with Colas, regularly inspects and prioritizes road repairs based on safety and structural needs.”

Here are some of the most frequently cited problematic roads:

1 . Idsworth Road Idsworth Road (Baffins). AI said: "Often highlighted as one of the worst in the city, residents report numerous potholes, some up to 30cm deep, posing risks to vehicles and cyclists."

2 . Hawthorn Crescent Hawthorn Crescent (Cosham). AI said: "This road has been identified as problematic for both potholes and speeding issues."

3 . London Road AI said: "London Road was flagged as hazardous due to extensive potholes, with locals describing it as 'an accident waiting to happen'."

4 . Newcome Road Newcome Road. AI said: "Another road in Portsmouth facing challenges with potholes, contributing to driving hazards."