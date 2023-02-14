So much has changed in one of Portsmouth’s most well-known streets since 2011.

Guildhall Walk used to host so many different nightclubs, pubs and bars. Some popular locations have changed while others have stayed the same over the years.

The street has always been a nightlife hotspot, with so many different places to grab a drink and dance the night away. Here are some pictures of what it looked like 12 years ago.

Be sure to click through all the pictures to take a trip down memory lane.

1 . Roast Bar Roast Bar used to be a fixture in Guildhall Walk in 2011. It is now a Starbucks.

2 . Fuzzy Duck Fuzzy Duck in 2011 used to trade in the former location of Zanzi's, which has also closed.

3 . V Bar V Bar used to be open in 2011 but is now Guildhall Village

4 . Club 8 Club 8 used to be open in 2011 but is now closed.