These are some of the pubs, clubs and bars which were in Guildhall Walk in 2011. A lot has changed, but some things have stayed the same.

Portsmouth nightclubs: Here's what Guildhall Walk looked like in 2011 with nightclubs, bars and pubs which have been and gone

So much has changed in one of Portsmouth’s most well-known streets since 2011.

By Freddie Webb
1 hour ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 1:24pm

Guildhall Walk used to host so many different nightclubs, pubs and bars. Some popular locations have changed while others have stayed the same over the years.

The street has always been a nightlife hotspot, with so many different places to grab a drink and dance the night away. Here are some pictures of what it looked like 12 years ago.

Be sure to click through all the pictures to take a trip down memory lane.

1. Roast Bar

Roast Bar used to be a fixture in Guildhall Walk in 2011. It is now a Starbucks.

Photo: Google Street View

2. Fuzzy Duck

Fuzzy Duck in 2011 used to trade in the former location of Zanzi's, which has also closed.

Photo: Google Street View

3. V Bar

V Bar used to be open in 2011 but is now Guildhall Village

Photo: Google Street View

4. Club 8

Club 8 used to be open in 2011 but is now closed.

Photo: Google Street View

