Portsmouth nightclubs: Here's what Guildhall Walk looked like in 2011 with nightclubs, bars and pubs which have been and gone
So much has changed in one of Portsmouth’s most well-known streets since 2011.
Guildhall Walk used to host so many different nightclubs, pubs and bars. Some popular locations have changed while others have stayed the same over the years.
MORE LIKE THIS: 17 nightclubs that have come and gone in Portsmouth, 'Throwback' retro nightclub coming to Portsmouth as experienced owner earmarks venue for young and old
The street has always been a nightlife hotspot, with so many different places to grab a drink and dance the night away. Here are some pictures of what it looked like 12 years ago.
Be sure to click through all the pictures to take a trip down memory lane.
Page 1 of 3