Debbie Mulkern of New Forest Aromatics, and Gemma Bond, director of nursing and quality at PHL

Today is International Nurses Day, chosen as the birthday of Florence Nightingale.

To mark this celebration of the sacrifice and commitment of medical staff, a healthcare recruitment specialist business has teamed up with an aromatics products company to create special gifts for nurses.

Debbie Mulkern, owner of luxury skincare, home, and toiletries company New Forest Aromatics, met with Gemma Bond, Fareham-based PHL Professionals’ director of nursing and quality, to hand over the lip balm gifts.

These will be distributed later this week to PHL nursing staff at PHL Custody Healthcare, Guildhall Walk Healthcare Centre, Appointments+, ADHD Service, Contact Centre Services, Home Visiting Services, and PHL Professionals at sites across Portsmouth, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The gifts were given in recognition of nurses’ tremendous hard work, daily sacrifice and selfless commitment during an unprecedented and challenging year due to the pandemic.

Gemma said: ‘We are so immensely thankful for our nurses and medical staff for putting their lives at risk, fighting exhaustion and working in highly stressful environments this

year.

‘Our staff often talk about the discomfort wearing face masks for long periods causes, especially to cheeks and lips.

‘Debbie’s suggestion for gifting her hand-made lip balms is great for both our male and female nurses who will really appreciate them.

‘They are the perfect gift to show a very heartfelt thank you for all that they do’.

New Forest Aromatics creates products which contain high quality ingredients from natural, organic or sustainable sources.

