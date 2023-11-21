Portsmouth on-street electric vehicle charging points turned off after safety concerns
The concerns relate to how the charging points were installed, using the electricity supply from lamp columns and, following advice from SSEN, Portsmouth City Council decided to disconnect all 98 on-street charging points.
Portsmouth's on-street charging points have operated since 2019. They use power from lampposts in the same way as charging points across the country.
The infrastructure is owned by the installing company who is responsible for liaising with the electricity provider, in Portsmouth this is SSEN. The charging points were installed by ubitricity or Joju and between them the companies are responsible for thousands of similar on-street charge points elsewhere in the country.
SSEN has informed the council it has no record of applications for the charging points to be installed and therefore needs more information to know they are safe.
As a precaution the charging points have been turned off until SSEN is satisfied they have the necessary information.
It is not known how long the charge points will be out of action for, the council has instructed both Joju and ubitricity to satisfy SSEN the charging points are safe to be used again as soon as possible.
While the charging points are not in use the usual parking enforcement will not be in place, meaning any car can park in a designated electric vehicle bay.
Residents with electric vehicles are being advised to use around 50 public charge points at the following locations to charge their vehicle while the on-street charge points are offline: Tesco Fratton; Gunwharf Quays; Historic Dockyard; Wightlink Terminal; Crasswell Street NCP Car Park; Tesco Cosham; Tesco North Harbour; Morrisons Victory Retail Park; Stubbington Avenue Car Park; Ibis Hotel, Winston Churchill Avenue; Portsmouth International Port and McDonald's Cosham.
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Cabinet Member for Transport, said "I'm extremely disappointed we have had to take this decision, but we can't ignore concerns from SSEN. It is now up to Joju and ubitricity to make sure the charging points are back up and running as soon as possible and we'll be pushing them to make this happen.
“As someone who uses them, I know this will be a huge inconvenience to all the people who use our on-street charging points and we're very sorry for the disruption. There are a number of public charging points still available which people can use and we're putting details of these at all of the disconnected charging points and on our website."