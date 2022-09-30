Portsmouth paedophile choirmaster Mark Burgess sees sentencing appeal reduce his prison time to 31 years
AN ‘ARROGANT’ former choirmaster who abused children across Portsmouth has had his 40-year sentence reduced as it was deemed to be ‘not just’.
Pervert Mark Burgess, 68, was found guilty of 48 offences at Portsmouth Crown Court last year, when he was jailed for four decades.
But now a successful appeal has seen his prison time cut to 31 years.
Burgess carried out decades of sexual abuse while a teacher at Portsmouth City Boys’ School and during his time running choirs at St John’s Church in Westbourne and All Saints Church in Commercial Road.
During his 11-week trial he shifted blame to his victims – some of whom were as young as seven at the time – and Burgess outright denied the allegations brought by 12 boys and one girl between the 1970s and 2000s.
Read More
The judges’ ruling on the appeal found the original sentencing ‘manifestly excessive’.
In their statement, judges from the Court of Appeal said: ‘In reaching a total custodial term of 40 years the judge failed properly to adjust the individual sentences to reach a proportionate total.
‘We have indicated, in cases of multiple sexual offences it will only be comparatively rarely that a total custodial term in excess of 30 years will be appropriate.
‘In our judgement, Burgess’ offending could properly be dealt with by a total sentence around that level, and the total custodial term of 40 years was not just and proportionate.’
The judgement noted that Burgess had ‘no previous convictions’, that there had been a gap of 12 years since his last offence, and that he had provided ‘a number of positive character references’.
The statement added: ‘The offending was undoubtedly very serious. The victims were children, and the appellant acted in breach of trust.
‘All the victims have suffered significant harm with the effects described by a number as ‘life-long’.’
Speaking to The News shortly after Burgess launched his appeal in July last year, a survivor of his abuse said the paedophile’s appeal showed his ‘arrogance and complete lack of empathy’.
The survivor added: ‘His appeal is because he doesn’t want to be in prison. He doesn’t think he’s guilty.
‘It’s another way of trying to call us liars.’