A Paralympic coach who has been recognised with a British Empire Medal for her services to sport has said she is “very honoured”.

Bronwin Carter, from Portsmouth, has been recognised for her efforts after dedicating 30 years to voluntary service in sports at all levels including coaching at the Paralympics. She was 11 times Weightlifting World Champion and 11 times Weightlifting European Champion.

Bronwin, 72, said: “It was a complete surprise and I’m very honoured. I’m over the moon to receive it for services to sport disability and the able-bodied for Portsmouth. It’s a wonderful privilege.

“At this moment I am carrying on with my coaching and helping the community and all trying to achieve their hopes and dreams to be the best they can be. Thank you so much for the nomination.”

The King’s New Year Honours List includes recipients who have made exceptional contributions to their local communities and the country as a whole. This year, 192 people in the south east received honours, which is over 14 per cent of the total number of recipients. The south east receives the second highest number of honours in the UK, second to London.

Bronwin’s service to City of Portsmouth Athletics Club stands at more than 50 years in total. The long-serving former athlete and nationally recognised current coach has no plans on calling it quits anytime soon.

Starting out as a shot putter, Carter collected an England vest and claimed glory on her sole national appearance in France. A successful move into weightlifting saw her become a multiple world champion.

Carter plays a crucial role in helping athletes achieve their own dreams. It's been quite a career in and around the track for the vastly-experienced shot put, javelin and discus coach. She has had numerous athletes under her tutelage go onto reach international level.

Carter worked with shot putter Lee Wiltshire, who competed for Wales at the 1994 Commonwealth Games, while former Great Britain javelin thrower Richard Shuttleworth is another she mentored. Carter's brilliant work through the years saw her scoop the England Athletics coach of the year in 2017.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said: “The New Year’s Honours list recognises the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have shown the highest

commitment to selflessness and compassion. To all honourees, you are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all.”

