The cathedral in Old Portsmouth is hosting photographer Charlotte Griffiths’ latest work, which is comprised of 10 portraits and accompanying stories of black women and children from across the city.

The photographer was inspired to create the artwork in response to the racism suffered by her young daughter and the Black Lives Matter protests last June.

Attending a BLM event last year, she said: ‘At the end of the march, I was so proud. We sat and listened to people’s harrowing and heart wrenching stories that were upsetting beyond belief, and my daughter could not understand how people could act in such a way because of the colour of their skin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A photography exhibition inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement is being shown at Portsmouth Cathedral. Picture: Charlotte Griffiths

‘I realised that I needed to do something myself. As a photographer, I felt this would be the perfect medium to capture the raw emotion of the many participants involved.’

Coming from a predominately white area outside Portsmouth and being one of only a few black children at her school, the photographer suffered multiple racist comments growing up.

She said: ‘No matter how slight the comment may be, or whether it was part of ‘banter,’ it is not acceptable on any level.

‘Racism is not new, it has always been there and will be until we continue to educate and unite.’

Portsmouth Cathedral is also working with Charlotte on a number of other projects, including working with the cathedral’s shop to capture its new ‘Cathedral Collection’ product range, now available online.

Kathryn Percival, canon chancellor and vice dean of Portsmouth Cathedral, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with Charlotte and displaying her powerful and beautiful photographs of black women and girls from Portsmouth.

‘She has a great gift for capturing, in a fleeting moment, the inner life and personality of each of her subjects, and this exhibition provides a special opportunity for us to hear and be challenged by what both their images and their stories are saying to the world.’

The exhibition runs until September 16, with the cathedral open 10am to 3pm every day, with a 12.45pm opening on Sundays.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron