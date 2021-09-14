A white BWM and a blue Vauxhall Astra collided in Northern Parade on the junction with London Road, in Hilsea, at around 8.19pm.

Several police vehicles and three fire engines from Cosham and Southsea fire stations were dispatched to the scene, with traffic disrupted but still able to move around the junction.

No one was injured in the collision and a fire crew remains at the scene to support the driver of the BMW, a middle-aged woman who is suffering from shock, according to Cosham crew manager Wayne Goble.

The BMW damaged by the crash in Hilsea this evening.

The fire fighter said: ‘We are waiting for South Central Ambulance Service to check her out.

‘We also did some medical checks on a 20-year-old male (in the Astra).

‘No one was trapped.’

A 17-year-old girl, who rushed to provide first aid to the female driver, said: ‘The driver was just in shock. She is torn to bits over her car. It’s been ruined.’

The teen added: ‘This sport has always been dangerous. I’ve almost been hit walking with my three-year-old niece.’

Another Hilsea resident, who lives in London Road, branded the junction a ‘death trap’.

Jennie Newport, 40, said: ‘This area’s junction should be revisited by the council.

‘One day someone will die. It could be a child. That could be a life gone. This needs to be sorted.’

