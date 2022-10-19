Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy in the Guildhall Walk area who was found in possession of a pair of bolt croppers and bicycle that was suspected to be stolen.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft or burglary and theft of a bike, and he has now been released but remains under investigation.

It comes as police mark the first day of the National Business Crime Centre’s week of action targeting business crime, with patrols across the city centre targeting offenders, illegal traders and anti-social behaviour relating to vehicles, e-scooters and bikes.

Hampshire Constabulary have released a picture of a bike they have recovered.

The National Business Crime Centre (NBCC) represents UK police forces to work in partnership with the business community to tackle crimes against businesses. The focus of the centre is on preventing violence and tackling organised crime whilst developing and sharing good practice between forces and private sector industries.

As part of the patrols, officers recovered a Carrera bike, and officers are now appealing to the public in order to return it to its rightful owner.

Police Constable Mike Ashcroft, of the Portsmouth City Centre team, said: ‘The City Centre team’s key areas of focus are to reduce offending and anti-social behaviour in the Commercial Road and Guildhall Walk areas, while providing a visible presence to reassure and support residents and businesses.

‘We encourage anyone with concerns to approach us when you see us patrolling. We are more than happy to stop and speak to you about any issues you may be experiencing or questions you may have.

‘We will continue our dedicated patrols, both uniformed and plain clothes, to ensure that Portsmouth City Centre is a hostile place for criminals to operate within.’

Police have asked either the owner of the bike or anyone who knows to whom it belongs to call 101 quoting 44220421933 or contact them through the Hampshire Constabulary website.