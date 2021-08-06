Portsmouth police arrest boy, 17, over cannabis factory in Southsea property
POLICE have arrested a 17-year-old boy over a ‘large amount of cannabis plants’ being cultivated in a Southsea property.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 8:09 am
Updated
Friday, 6th August 2021, 9:01 am
Officers executed a warrant at an address in Lawrence Road on Wednesday.
They discovered a large amount of cannabis plants were located within the property, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.
She said: ‘A 17-year-old boy from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled Class B drug.’
He has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.