Officers were called to an address in Eastern Road at 10.53pm on Tuesday, April 26, after a report that a woman in her 30’s had been threatened by a man that she knew.

She was not seriously injured in the incident.

Police have charged a man over a threat made to a woman in Eastern Road. Stock Picture: Habibur Rahman

Now police have charged Philip John Andrew, 66, of Eastern Road, with false imprisonment, threats to kill, and administering a drug/substance with intent to rape.