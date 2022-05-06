Officers were called to an address in Eastern Road at 10.53pm on Tuesday, April 26, after a report that a woman in her 30’s had been threatened by a man that she knew.
She was not seriously injured in the incident.
Read More
Now police have charged Philip John Andrew, 66, of Eastern Road, with false imprisonment, threats to kill, and administering a drug/substance with intent to rape.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Andrew appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Friday, April 29 where he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, May 30.’