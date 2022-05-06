Portsmouth police charge man with drugging with intent to rape and threatening to kill a woman in Eastern Road home

POLICE have charged a man with making a threat to kill and administering drugs with the intent to rape following an incident in Eastern Road.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 6th May 2022, 11:50 am

Officers were called to an address in Eastern Road at 10.53pm on Tuesday, April 26, after a report that a woman in her 30’s had been threatened by a man that she knew.

She was not seriously injured in the incident.

Police have charged a man over a threat made to a woman in Eastern Road. Stock Picture: Habibur Rahman

Now police have charged Philip John Andrew, 66, of Eastern Road, with false imprisonment, threats to kill, and administering a drug/substance with intent to rape.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Andrew appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Friday, April 29 where he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, May 30.’

PolicePortsmouth