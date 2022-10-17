Portsmouth police crack down on county lines gangs with more than 19 arrests and £12,500 of crack cocaine seized in a week
POLICE have cracked down on county lines drug gangs across a week of work that has resulted in 19 arrests, £12,500 of crack cocaine seized, and several weapons taken off the streets.
Officers disrupted seven drugs networks during a nation-wide police effort as part of County Lines Intensification Week from Monday, October 3, to Sunday, October 9.
Several dedicated warrants and proactive patrols were executed across the city, resulting in 19 arrests and the safeguarding of people that officers identified as vulnerable.
Among the arrests were a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman, all from Portsmouth and arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug at the Travelodge on Stanhope Road.
A large quantity of Class A drugs were recovered, as well as a suspected deal phone line, and nearly £5,000 in cash.
All three have been released from police custody but remain under investigation while enquiries continue.
Across the week of police action on the streets of the city, officers also recovered and removed hundreds of wraps of cocaine and heroin, as well as number of weapons, including several knives and a BB gun.
Six arrests – which included residents of Portsmouth, Romford, and Staines-upon-Thames - led to individuals charged and remanded into custody by the courts.
Detective Sergeant Pete Eamer of Hampshire Constabulary’s Eastern Criminal Investigation Department said: ‘Our fight against drugs in Portsmouth continues at pace.
‘We are working harder than ever to crack down on county lines, which bring misery to communities in the form of drug dealing and violence.
‘We continue to work with the relevant partner services and agencies in the city to help safeguard and support children and vulnerable adults.
‘We use a variety of options available to them, including Rescue and Response referrals, strategy meetings, the creation and implementation of safety plans and creating Modern Slavery Crime reports.
‘The success of these operations wouldn’t be possible without the intelligence that you, the community provide. Even the smallest pieces of information that is provided can often benefit our investigations. I’d like to thank the public for their assistance in continuing to report crime and intelligence to us either directly or via the independent charity Crimestoppers.’