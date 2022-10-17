Stock picture of police in a street in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Officers disrupted seven drugs networks during a nation-wide police effort as part of County Lines Intensification Week from Monday, October 3, to Sunday, October 9.

Several dedicated warrants and proactive patrols were executed across the city, resulting in 19 arrests and the safeguarding of people that officers identified as vulnerable.

Among the arrests were a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman, all from Portsmouth and arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug at the Travelodge on Stanhope Road.

A large quantity of Class A drugs were recovered, as well as a suspected deal phone line, and nearly £5,000 in cash.

All three have been released from police custody but remain under investigation while enquiries continue.

Across the week of police action on the streets of the city, officers also recovered and removed hundreds of wraps of cocaine and heroin, as well as number of weapons, including several knives and a BB gun.

Six arrests – which included residents of Portsmouth, Romford, and Staines-upon-Thames - led to individuals charged and remanded into custody by the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Pete Eamer of Hampshire Constabulary’s Eastern Criminal Investigation Department said: ‘Our fight against drugs in Portsmouth continues at pace.

‘We are working harder than ever to crack down on county lines, which bring misery to communities in the form of drug dealing and violence.

‘We continue to work with the relevant partner services and agencies in the city to help safeguard and support children and vulnerable adults.

‘We use a variety of options available to them, including Rescue and Response referrals, strategy meetings, the creation and implementation of safety plans and creating Modern Slavery Crime reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad