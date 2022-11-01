A total of 56 bikes were security marked on Thursdayat a bicycle marking event held by Hampshire Constabulary, Portsmouth City Council, and the University of Portsmouth.

The bikes were marked with a unique code and added to the national Bike Register database, making it easier for police to reunite stolen bikes with their owners.

Marking can also act as a deterrent to would-be thieves as the bikes are permanently marked, making them more difficult to sell.

Portsmouth police officers are holding a series of events to security mark bikes amid a series of thefts.

The event comes amid what residents describe as a ‘pandemic’ of bike thefts, with thousands of pounds worth of bikes stolen from Portsmouth to Bedhampton in the last two weeks.

Coinciding with the security marking event, police were able to return an electric bike that had been reported as stolen two weeks ago – but police were able to find its owner as they had an entry on the Bike Register database.

PCSO Wendy Clark said: ‘We were really pleased that so many people came along to the event and that we were able to assist them in protecting their bikes. We were also thrilled to be able to return a bike to its rightful owner, demonstrating how useful it can be to register your bike and record the details in the unfortunate event that it is stolen.

‘We know that bike theft is a concern to Portsmouth residents and we fully understand how distressing it is to be a victim of this type of crime, and the impact that it can have. We’re working hard to try to reduce the number of cycle thefts in the city via targeted patrols, work to disrupt and arrest known offenders and events such as this which will help bike owners in the city to add a higher level of security to their property.’