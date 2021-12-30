Patrolling officers noticed a fight involving approximately 20 people taking place place outside of the One Eyed Dog on Elm Grove, Southsea, shortly before midnight on Wednesday night.

Officers stopped to assist and a male officer in his 30s was assaulted causing a serious injury to his face.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

A police officer has been injured trying to break up a 20-person fight outside the One Eyed Dog. Stock Picture: Sam Stephenson

The group dispersed and officers have arrested four people in connection with the large and ‘nasty’ fight.

Detective Inspector Mark Alleman of Hampshire Constabulary’s Criminal Investigation Department said: ‘This was a particularly nasty altercation involving a large number of people in a public place, some of whom we’d still like to speak to.

‘We believe there are still victims who may have been injured in the incident that are yet to come forward.

‘If this is you, we’d like to hear from you. We also want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, either outside of the pub at the time or in the lead-up to the incident.’

A 22-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of affray, wounding with intent and possession of a Class A drug.

He has been released from police custody with no further action being taken against him.

A 23-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of affray, wounding with intent, and possession of a controlled drug of Class A, while officers have also arrested a 24-year-old man from Havant on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and a 24-year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of affray.

All three remain in police custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 and quote the reference number 44210519421.

