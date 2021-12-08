Officers are investigating an assault that took place at 2am on Friday, August 27, when a woman in her 20s was walking along Winston Churchill Avenue with her friends.

The woman had stopped briefly close to Portsmouth Crown Court and Harry Law Halls when a man, believed to be in his mid to late 20s, sexually assaulted her.

She then managed to run back towards her friends.

Police have released an e-fit of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a sexual assault that took place in the city centre.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: We have been following numerous lines of enquiry to identify the man involved and now have this e-fit to release to the public.

‘ He is described as: Asian, aged between 25 and 30-years-old, approximately 6ft tall, of slim build – short, dark hair, dark eyes, (and) spoke with a deep voice,

‘He was wearing an orange and brown stripy t-shirt and dark trousers/jeans.’

Anyone recognising the man or having any other information about the assault is encouraged to call the police on 101 quoting reference number 44210342934.

Alternatively, you can submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report

