Travelling from Cherbourg in France, the 253-metre liner arrived at around 4am this morning to spend the day in the city.

Attracting a new cruise liner company to sail to the city marks a huge achievement for Portsmouth International Port following ‘major’ investment, according to the terminal’s director Mike Sellers.

The cruise call follows extensive work to widen berths and deepen the water around the port to welcome larger cruise ships, as part of a £92m ‘masterplan’ to transform the area.

Onboard the AIDAsol Picture: Sarah Standing (250422-2311)

Port director Mike said: ‘This is another milestone for us in terms of the investment to attract cruises to the city.

‘Just one call of a ship of this size is worth about £1.5m to the city.

‘There’s lots of opportunity. Working with Shaping Portsmouth is a good example.

‘Businesses can showcase what is probably the best harbour in the UK for visitors.’

Andrew Starr, a volunteer for Shaping Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (250422-2320)

Earlier this month, cruise firm Saga announced that 22 departures would be made from the port in 2023 - instead of departing from Southampton.

Shaping Portsmouth volunteers have been on hand to give AIDAsol passengers a warm welcome to the city – with plenty of opportunities for residents and businesses to get involved for future cruise line visits, according to Andrew Starr, deputy leader of the Portsmouth Ambassador programme.

The Hilsea resident and German language speaker said: ‘(There’s) the Portsmouth Ambassador training programme, which is free.

From left, Port director at Portsmouth International Port Mike Sellers, AIDAsol captain Thomas Mey and Ben McInnes, harbour master at Portsmouth International Port. Picture: Sarah Standing (250422-2287)

‘It’s not just for cruises – you can get involved with all sorts of things.’

AIDAsol – which can accommodate more than 2,000 passengers – had been given a ‘very warm welcome’ to the city thanks to the programme and the port’s staff, the ship’s captain, Thomas Mey said.

Captain Mey added: ‘Many thanks for this warm welcome here in Portsmouth.

‘The passengers want to see the town, that is the most important thing.

German cruise line AIDAsol made their first call to Portsmouth International Port on Monday, April 25. Picture: Sarah Standing (250422-2313)

‘We have come from Cherburg, where there was the leader Napoleon – here you have the other side of the history.’

The cruise liner - which has its own onboard brewery to make traditional German beer – will sail at around 7pm for Le Havre, in France.

The 253-metre AIDAsol in Portsmouth marks a first visit for German cruise line firm AIDA

Picture: Sarah Standing (250422-2263)