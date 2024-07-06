The free event started with rainbow-filled parade along the esplanade leading up to Southsea Common, followed by music, entertainment and lots and lots of fun for all to join. Highlights included performances from Sugababe Amelle Berrabah, The Cheeky Girls, Drag Race sensation Vicki Vivacious and Lolly. A community stage also featured a host of performances from local groups.
See pictures from the parade and the event:
1 / 13
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.