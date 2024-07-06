Portsmouth Pride looks spectacular as a rainbow shines bright in Southsea

By Kelly Brown
Published 6th Jul 2024, 19:28 BST
There were fabulous scenes in Southsea today (Saturday, July 6) when the city hosted Portsmouth Pride.

The free event started with rainbow-filled parade along the esplanade leading up to Southsea Common, followed by music, entertainment and lots and lots of fun for all to join. Highlights included performances from Sugababe Amelle Berrabah, The Cheeky Girls, Drag Race sensation Vicki Vivacious and Lolly. A community stage also featured a host of performances from local groups.

See pictures from the parade and the event:

Hundreds of people marched along Southsea. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

