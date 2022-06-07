Portsmouth Pride partners with Hovertravel as event returns after two-year hiatus

A full day of celebrations spread across Southsea Common is planned for Saturday, June 11.

Pat Sowerbutts, commercial manager, said: ‘Hovertravel is a long-time supporter of Pride events in the region and is an award winning champion for diversity.

‘With this year’s Portsmouth Pride returning after two years of hiatus, we are celebrating being the closest cross-Solent transport link with the event just a short walk from our Southsea terminal.

Cherry Liquor for Portsmouth Pride and Pat Sowerbutts, commercial manager at Hovertravel, with Hovertravel and Portsmouth Pride team members.

‘Plus Island residents can use their Blue card to get discounted flights too.’

Blue cards are free for all Island residents.