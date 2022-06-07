The council was given the Stonewall Children and Young People’s Service gold award for 2021.

It is only one of three local authorities to receive the accolade, which is given out during Pride month.

Councillor Suzy Horton said the status was really valuable to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A picture of Portsmouth Pride in 2019. Picture: Johnny Black, www.johnnyblackphotography.co.uk, www.facebook.com/Johnnyblackphotography

The cabinet member for children, families and education said: ‘It's terrific news that the hard work on LGBTQ+ inclusivity in Portsmouth is leading the way nationally, and just in time for Pride.

‘The award highlights the importance of working collaboratively across organisations in raising awareness and supporting young people in Portsmouth.

‘But we know there is still work to be done and cannot rest on our laurels.’

Portsmouth Pride will take place this Saturday, starting at Southsea Common.

The award, and subsequent report, praises the provision accessible support for LGBTQ+ children and young people.

Despite popular demand, youth groups expanded support for a wider age range.

Youth initiatives such as 4U, 4Me and 4Us, offer weekly activities in a safe, secure, and supportive environment for those who attend.

Teams under the council also provide one-to-one and family work, alongside group sessions.

Mo Wiltshire, director of education and youth at Stonewall said: ‘Portsmouth City Council has worked hard to put LGBTQ+ inclusion at the heart of all that they do.

‘We know how crucial it can be for LGBTQ+ children and young people to have services they can turn to when they are in need.

‘This award recognises Portsmouth City Council’s efforts and commitment to making the world a better place for all LGBTQ+ children and young people.’

Councillor Chris Attwell, cabinet member for communities and central services, said: ‘Everyone deserves to feel included regardless of who they are or their sexuality.

‘The award is underpinned by our priority as a council to make Portsmouth a place where everyone is welcome.

‘This important work focuses on the children and young people's safety in our community and being free to flourish.’