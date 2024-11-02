Members of Stand Up To Racism Portsmouth and Patriots in Portsmouth protested in Guildhall Square on Saturday, October 2. The opposing rallies took place to signify differing opinions and political stances on immigration. UKIP interim leader, Nick Tenconi, attended the rally in support for Patriots in Portsmouth and he also spoke on the steps of Guildhall about his party’s policies on immigration.
Here are 33 pictures from the rallies in Guildhall Square:
1. Opposing rallies in Guildhall Square
Patriots in Portsmouth and Stand Up To Racism Portsmouth campaigners held opposing rallies in Guildhall Square on Saturday morning. Pictured - Pro and anti immigration protesters gathered in Guildhall Square on Saturday, November 2 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
