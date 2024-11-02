Portsmouth Protests: Pro and anti-immigration protesters rally in Guildhall Square with UKIP's Nick Tenconi speaking

By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 19:16 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 09:30 BST
Hundreds of people turned out in Guildhall Square to rally for and against immigration.

Members of Stand Up To Racism Portsmouth and Patriots in Portsmouth protested in Guildhall Square on Saturday, October 2. The opposing rallies took place to signify differing opinions and political stances on immigration. UKIP interim leader, Nick Tenconi, attended the rally in support for Patriots in Portsmouth and he also spoke on the steps of Guildhall about his party’s policies on immigration.

Councillor Steve Pitt was also in attendance as well as members of Stand Up To Racism Portsmouth which is a pro-immigration group that promotes peace and suppport for all communities.

Here are 33 pictures from the rallies in Guildhall Square:

Patriots in Portsmouth and Stand Up To Racism Portsmouth campaigners held opposing rallies in Guildhall Square on Saturday morning. Pictured - Pro and anti immigration protesters gathered in Guildhall Square on Saturday, November 2 Photos by Alex Shute

1. Opposing rallies in Guildhall Square

Patriots in Portsmouth and Stand Up To Racism Portsmouth campaigners held opposing rallies in Guildhall Square on Saturday morning. Pictured - Pro and anti immigration protesters gathered in Guildhall Square on Saturday, November 2 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

