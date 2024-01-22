"Incredible" campaigners battling to save Portsmouth pub club together

"Incredible" campaigners battling to save a popular pub have clubbed together nearly £3,000 of their “fighting fund” target as they look to buy the pub.

Campaigners at the Manor House. Pic Chris Moorhouse

On Friday campaigners hoping to save the Manor House in Court Lane, Drayton, were toasting a “big win for the little people” after their application to be accepted for possible community ownership was given the green light by Portsmouth City Council.

On Sunday campaign group Save the Manor House set up a Go Fund Me to help with costs associated with setting up a community company in order to bid for the pub. Within four hours over £1,000 had been raised of the £3,000 target. Now at the time of writing more than £2,600 has been collected.

A post on the campaign group’s social media page said: “Now we have secured the pub as an Asset of Community Value, the hard work really starts. In the first instance, we need to set up an incorporated group in order to be able to express interest and bid, establish a website, pay for specialist advisors and applications.

“To date, we have covered costs personally, but as those costs are increasing, it is time to initiate a 'fighting fund'. Any excess monies donated will be counted towards the crowd funding page for the purchasing of the pub, which will be set up at a later date. Thank you for your support.”

The group is now consulting with Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and the Plunkett Foundation, along with meeting city council planning officers to help steer them through the process. Meanwhile, Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt has contacted the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

A Community Interest Group will need to be formed before the group indicates its intention to bid - and has six months to come up with funds and make an offer. Pub owner Greene King slapped a £1.1m asking price on the pub last week.

A further post on Save the Manor’s social media page said: “Thank you so much to all who have donated to and shared the fighting fund. You are incredible. We have spent the weekend looking at the different Community Ownership models and how we can achieve them and secure relevant funding.

“Over the last couple of months, we have been asked if community investment will be available. This is one of the routes we can take, and should we do so, membership shares would be sold at an accessible level for all with a 'one member equals one vote' basis, irrespective of the amount of shares owned.

“At the moment, we are asking for anybody who would wish to buy between £10,000 - £100,000 worth of shares to privately contact us in order for us to provide estimates in our meetings this week. Please note, this is purely to express interest.”