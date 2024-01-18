A popular pub suddenly closed down by national chain Greene King has gone up for sale for an “enormous” £1.1m.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An advert for the Manor House in Court Lane, Drayton, has appeared on estate agent Savills’ page. It comes as campaign group Save the Manor House had previously lodged an application with Portsmouth City Council over the possibility of taking over the long-standing pub.

However, the group says Greene King’s decision to put the venue on the market “does not affect” the community’s bid to buy the establishment. With a reported £1.1m asking price the campaign group accepts it is an “enormous” figure - but “achievable with the right people on board”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city council’s decision over the possibility of community ownership is due by Sunday (January 21). The authority has been considering the proposal for the last eight weeks.

Kerri Anne, of Save the Manor House, posted on social media: “I have spoken with the estate agent. They confirmed (Greene King) are open to offers, but would like in excess of £1.1m. The figure sounds enormous, but we know it is achievable with the right people on board.

“I also spoke with (the city council) which confirmed the listing/possibility of a sale does not affect us should our application be successful. I will be able to update you all with the decision this weekend.

“We are going to spend the rest of the week thinking positively, looking at all of the options again for the future of the pub. I would be lying if I said the sheer volume of work that will be required isn't a bit scary. We know this will be relentless now. The application process was time consuming enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to avoid rumours and make sure you have all of the facts, so as soon as we have them, we will share them. Once again, please can we keep the page to posts solely about the saviour of the Manor and negative comments to a minimum.”

Campaigners at the Manor House pub

A council spokesperson previously said: “The council does have eight weeks to consider an application to add an asset to the register of Assets of Community Value (ACV). During this time, checks are made to ensure the application is valid, that the property does add to the social interests and wellbeing of the local community and has a realistic prospect of continuing to do so.”

The advert on Savills shows an aerial view of the boarded up pub that was hastily shut ahead of schedule by Greene King - further enraging punters who were denied a final drink goodbye. The advert description reads: “The Manor House is a substantial detached two storey public house property which we understand dates back to the 1930s.