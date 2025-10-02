A Southsea couple are in “awe over the sheer generosity” of the public in rallying round to support their little boy who nearly died after suffering a brain injury caused by a rare infection.

Fox with parents Jordan and Jess | Family

Jordan and Jess Baines, both 32, were left devastated when their son Fox suffered a brain injury after being infected by mycobacterium tuberculosis which led to him suffering an “extremely rare” form of meningitis.

As a consequence, Fox suffered a slow progressing stroke causing him to lose his left side and have seizures. He also now has a lifelong brain condition, known as hydrocephalus, and needed brain surgery to drain excess spinal fluid safely into his stomach.

Fox’s ordeal, which began in May when he became unwell, has left him needing intensive rehabilitation for his speech and physical difficulties. And to help his recovery, Jordan and Jess have been fundraising for equipment that will enhance his quality of life. A Go Fund Me has so far raised nearly £4,000 of its £4,500 target.

Fox suffered brain damage after being infected by mycobacterium tuberculosis | Family

Jordan said: “We very nearly lost Fox, as he spent five or so weeks in paediatric intensive care at Southampton General Hospital. The team there - against all odds - managed to diagnose him in just seven days, which is an incredible clinical achievement.

“We put our utmost trust in Fox's lead consultant and the team. They stayed up late referring to old text books because nobody could figure out what was going on with him, but they put the pieces of the puzzle together and saved him.”

He continued: “Since Fox's diagnosis he has undergone a plethora of tests, MRI's, CT's, Xray's, medicines, two brain surgeries. He is making remarkable progress in his recovery and we want to continue to give him the best chance of leading an independent and fulfilling experience of life.

“This is just the beginning of the fundraising we want to do for Fox and for the teams and charities who saved his life. Later next year we will be hosting a family fun day in the name of all the charities that have supported us so far.

“Fox is now on an intensive rehabilitation programme which consists of speech therapy, physiotherapy, hydrotherapy and occupational therapy.

“To support him further we are fundraising to supply him with three pieces of equipment that will not only support him in his recovery but also bring so much joy and enrichment to his life, so he can continue to play a close part of our busy family and spend time with his siblings in an accessible, fun and nurturing way.”

The parents now want to use money donated for a specialist seat designed for water, a mobility rider to help him independently move around and for more private physiotherapy sessions. They have been able to buy a portable seat with money raised which has “transformed” their lives.

Fox receiving treatment in hospital | Family

Fox was discharged from hospital on September 26 with Jordan saying it's been “really tough settling back into our new normal”. He told The News: “We are juggling lots of other things that have happened to us whilst in hospital.

“Fox, as we speak, is a little unwell with a cold but generally he is making incredible progress. He absolutely loves being home and surrounded by his siblings spending time together playing with his toys and doing activities like crafts, messy play and going outdoors. We have been supported by New Life Charity and were given a R82 Stingray buggy wheelchair for him so we could appropriately take adventures together in the woods.

“Fox still has an incredible and uncertain journey ahead of him, especially with regards to the hydrocephalus. We have purchased the first and most important bit of kit which was the ToGo seat, and it really has transformed our day to day with him, allowing us to easily visit family homes for dinner for instance.”

Speaking of the fundraiser, Jordan said the money raised had “surpassed all expectations”. He added: “We are in awe over the sheer generosity from the fundraiser donations. We are so incredibly thankful for everyone's sharing and donations.

“We would love to get this into a place where we can set aside a small sum to reinvest in putting on a larger fundraiser next summer so we can really give back to the various charities that stood next to us and continue to do so, now we are home.”

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/foxs-friends