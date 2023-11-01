A referee, known as “Mr Marmite”, who was left fuming after being charged by Hampshire FA for misconduct when slamming an “unbelievable” penalty decision on social media has now been banned.

Registered Hampshire ref Con Da Costa, 52, had been left seething after being accused of misconduct following his social media post on a controversial decision to award Hamble Club a penalty in their 1-1 draw with Wessex League rivals AFC Portchester in August, as reported in The News.

Now the Paulsgrove resident has learnt his fate following the charge hearing - with him banned for 120 days and fined £100. But Mr Da Costa said he will not appeal, stating: “I can’t go against the FA as they are too big an organisation to go up against, as I have been advised.”

Hampshire referee Con Da-Costa, 52, has been banned by the FA. Pic: Supplied

The main post that landed him in hot water, alongside a video of the incident, said: “No words can explain this. I am embarrassed to call myself a referee. I apologise to all. Not even me (who was the referee).”

Mr Da Costa, who is known as “Mr Marmite” in his refereeing capacity because people either “love or hate” him, was livid after seeing a video of the incident to award a penalty for Hamble against Portchester, who his son plays for.

The incident showed the ball played into Portchester’s box before the striker collapses in a heap on the ground after competing for the ball with a defender. The referee, positioned a short distance back from play and with a clear view, then points to the penalty spot.

Mr Da Costa previously told The News: “It was an unbelievable decision to give a penalty…the attacker kicked the defender. I couldn’t believe it when I saw it. You have to see it to believe it. It’s scary they are paying referees £70 a game for that sort of thing.”

Hampshire referee Con Da-Costa, 52, has been banned by the FA. Pic: Joshua Wells

In the written judgement, the FA cited six complainants who had contacted the FA over Mr Da Costa’s social media comments. Robert Linter, one of the match officials, was among them. Mr Linter said: “I was actually one of the officials on this game. I am rather angry at his comments as they are both inaccurate and unfair.”

Mr Da Costa meanwhile had relied on his statement and 35 character references from players, managers, clubs and welfare officers. One said: “Con Da Costa has been refereeing games now for 20 years at all levels. He has always been a very good and fair ref.”

One manager said: “It’s always good to see Con appointed as our ref as he brings a well mannered professional approach to the game.”

But the panel, in its conclusion, said “on the balance of probability” they found the charge proven and the “complainants statements were found to be credible”.

The panel added: “The commission was supplied with Mr Da Costa’s five-year disciplinary record, noting that there were previously proven improper conduct charges. There was in February 2020 a similar charge and Mr Da Costa was awarded a sanction of £90 with 189 days suspension.

“The commission were mindful that as Mr Da Costa had denied the charge and were therefore unable to award any mitigation against the charge. The commission was unanimous in their decision of the charge being found proven.”

Mr Da Costa, who has his own Facebook page “Mr Marmite Fanzone”, said previously when charged: “I have not put any swear words anywhere or discriminated against anyone. I would be upset if I made a mistake like that. If I am guilty of telling the truth and saying how it is then I am guilty.”