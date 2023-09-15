Watch more videos on Shots!

Registered Hampshire referee Con Da-Costa, 52, has been left seething after being accused of misconduct following his social media post on a controversial decision to award Hamble Club a penalty in their 1-1 draw with Wessex League rivals AFC Portchester in August.

His main post, alongside a video of the incident, said: “No words can explain this. I am embarrassed to call myself a referee. I apologise to all. Not even me (who was the referee).”

Mr Da-Costa, who is known as “Mr Marmite” in his refereeing capacity because people either “love or hate” him, was livid after seeing a video of the incident to award a penalty for Hamble against Portchester, who his son plays for. Mr Da-Costa has over 20 years experience of refereeing in the Wessex League and more recently the Hampshire League.

The incident shows the ball played into Portchester’s box before the striker collapses in a heap on the ground after competing for the ball with a defender. The referee, positioned a short distance back from play and with a clear view, then points to the penalty spot.

Mr Da-Costa said: “It was an unbelievable decision to give a penalty…the attacker kicked the defender. I couldn’t believe it when I saw it. You have to see it to believe it. It’s scary they are paying referees £70 a game for that sort of thing.

“And now Hampshire FA are charging me? I didn’t discriminate against anyone, name names and I didn’t swear. I just gave an honest opinion. I’ve been a referee for 23 years doing four to six games a week…that’s a lot of games. I’m not a yes man and that’s why they don’t like it.”

Mr Da-Costa, who has his own Facebook page “Mr Marmite Fanzone”, added: “I used to referee at that level 10 years ago. I’m probably better than half of them. When I turn up to ref people know it’s a proper ref who knows what he is doing.

“I’m known as Mr Marmite because people either love me or hate me.”

A letter from Hampshire FA to Mr Da-Costa read: “Con Da Costa is charged with a breach of FA Rule E1 - Misconduct under the Rules and Regulations of an Affiliated Association.”

The letter outlined details of what Mr Da-Costa allegedly posted, which read: “No words can explain this. I’m embarrassed to call myself a referee. I apologise to all. Not even me.

“How the #### is that a penalty, (the) attacker caught the defender. They’re letting anyone become a level 4 (referee)? Time to try and get back there myself me thinks.

“Unbelievable. No wonder anyone can get to level 4. Got robbed of three points.”

Da-Costa allegedly added: “In colour, penalty given? I can only apologise. Who’d want to be a referee? This was a decision on the field of play that definitely cost the win.”

The FA letter then warned Mr Da-Costa: “If found proven, the panel will determine any suspension imposed as a time-based suspension (days). Please find the evidence in support of this charge enclosed.

“If you wish to deny this charge, you should confirm in your response the reasons why you are doing so (statement/evidence). It should be noted that all suspensions now

commence three days from the date of the hearing at which the decision is made.

“You will be invoiced separately for the administration fee and fine (if appropriate) as a result of this disciplinary case. Failure to carry out these instructions will result in a fine against you, in addition to possible further action.”

Mr Da-Costa was told to respond by September 25 but has already filed his response, telling Hampshire FA: “I am pleading not guilty. I have told no lies, have not mentioned anyone. Facts are facts, camera doesn’t lie.

“I have not put any swear words anywhere or discriminated against anyone. I would be upset if I made a mistake like that. If I am guilty of telling the truth and saying how it is then I am guilty.”