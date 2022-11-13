Members of the armed forces, veterans, and a range of cadets filled Guildhall Square during the hour-long service which drew hundreds of people from across the area.

The News’ reporter at the event saw more than half a dozen parade participants in uniform escorted from the armed forces formation, with the majority needing to be supported to walk the short distance to the Guildhall, which was housing a St John Ambulance medic station.

One St John’s Ambulance medical staff member reported that 20 people were requiring medical attention at one point during the ceremony.

The O’Mahony family at the Remembrance Sunday parade in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Sea Cadet Isabel, 12, is pictured next to her mother, Carol and with dad Steve Picture: Richard Lemmer

A Portsmouth resident who had brought his son and his son’s friend to the ceremony as part of a Scouts group said his son’s friend had become overwhelmed with nerves, resulting in him almost collapsing and needing medical attention.

But the 56-year-old guardian of the two children said he was denied admittance to the medic station when he went to check on the young boy.

The Portsmouth resident, who asked not to be named said: ‘I was admitted after I kicked off. There were parents being left outside.’

Sea Cadet Isabel O’Mahony, 12, had almost fainted due to a combination of nerves, the long period of time standing, and the unseasonably warm weather as she stood in the ceremony formation.

Dad Steve O’Mahony said: ‘It’s standing still for so long with the uniform on – it’s hard. And it’s quite the build-up of nerves beforehand.

‘There’s not really a lot more that could be done.’

Despite the wobbly experience, Isabel was glad she had taken part in the special event – and will be back next year.

The schoolgirl said: ‘I do feel very proud. I’m back coming back next year definitely.’

Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson said the number of event participants needing medical attention was ‘slightly more than usual’, but fainting was not uncommon.

Praising the stoicism of the young cadet members, he said: ‘It’s really important to have the cadets here.’