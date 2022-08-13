Portsmouth residents can share views on divisive e-scooter scheme Voi in a survey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-minute survey is the fourth Portsmouth City Council has issued since the scheme launched in March 2021 and is part of an ongoing need to capture people's views on rental e-scooter use in the city.

Voi rental e-scooter parking spaces in Portsmouth.

The scheme has been running since march 2021, the results will also help inform a decision on whether to extend the trial past November 2022.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘We’re so pleased that people take the time to share their views with us on this important subject, whether they walk, cycle, drive or travel by rental e-scooter.

‘Understanding how people travel to work and for fun and how they feel about rental e-scooters, now they’ve been in the city for a longer period of time, is key to the decision-making process on the scheme.

‘Survey results are also fed back to the government, so your views really count.’

Cllr Lynne Stagg

The scheme is run in Portsmouth by Voi Technology, whose e-scooters can be identified by their coral colour and identification plates - private e-scooters are illegal to use on the roads in the UK.

The scheme has divided opinion among many.