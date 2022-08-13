Oil spill on A3 heading south towards Horndean and coast leaves lane blocked and delays

AN OIL spill has caused delays with a lane blocked on the A3 as emergency crews attend.

By Steve deeks
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 12:21 pm

The incident happened around 10am on the A3 southbound heading towards Horndean between the B2131 and the A325 near Liphook.

Police are on scene and contractors are attending to help with the clean up operation.

A broken down vehicle was also reported as part of the incident.

National Highways has warned of delays for drivers and to allow extra time for journeys.

Delays of around 20 minutes were reported by travel service Inrix which said: ‘A3 southbound partially blocked due to broken down vehicle and oil spillage from A333 (Waverley) to B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off, Liphook).’

It comes as people flock to the coast to enjoy the hot weather with temperatures expected to rise to 35C.

The A3 is a busy route for people heading south to the beach.

Drivers on the M27 at Fareham have also been delayed after a crash.

