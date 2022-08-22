Portsmouth residents give views on potential family housing development in Somerstown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty-five residents attended drop-in sessions at Somerstown Hub following news that Portsmouth City Council is to consider developing the Maxstone car park into family homes.

Residents provided their initial thoughts on the potential development to inform future plans on the site.

The council echo the ‘great need’ for more family housing in the Somerstown area and that Maxstoke Close carpark could provide space for it.

The Somerstown Hub in Portsmouth, which was constructed by BAM Construct UK.

Feedback from the session will be handled by the engagement team who will continue to host community sessions throughout each stage of the process.

Two-hour drop-in sessions took place at the hub, a community centre commonly used for resident engagement.

When, and if, plans progress, the council will ensure all residents are kept informed.

Potential building plans at Maxstoke Close carpark will form part of the council's priority to invest in more innovative, sustainable, and affordable housing - particularly in Somerstown where residents will have recently seen the demolition of the Horatia and Leamington tower blocks.

Cllr Darren Sanders, cabinet member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, said: ‘It's great to see that so many local residents tuned up to these engagement sessions and showed an interest in the council's idea to build much needed family homes in Somerstown.