The prime minister announced that he will stand down after the Conservative Party has held a leadership election to decide the next resident of 10 Downing Street.

It follows an unprecedented string of resignations with dozens of ministers and cabinet members telling Boris Johnson that he needed to leave office.

Away from Westminster, people out in Commercial Road were clear – a general election will be needed to draw a line under the ongoing crisis at the heart of government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth-resident Priscilla Wainwright, with her granddaughter Beth Dyer, said the PM's resignation had made it 'a sad day'.

Working behind the Happy Eater burger van in the busy high street, Alison Pearson said the prime minister should go straight away and have a caretaker PM take his place before a general election.

The 57-year-old Buckland resident said: ‘I would say 80 of people would (want a general election).’

Asked whether she thought previous bookies’ favourite and Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt would be a vote winner as Conservative Party leader, Alison said: ‘I would have to think about that one, but I think she would do a good job.’

Mike Hardy, enjoying a coffee with his wife Michelle, agreed a general election was needed – and thought a Portsmouth MP as PM would be a real boon for the city.

Tania Begum (r) with her friend Jess Burnham-Fox (l).

The 70-year-old said: ‘A prime minister from Portsmouth would help the dockyard.’

Michelle added: ‘I think were will be a general election in a year or two.

‘It’s all well and good saying, ‘well, Boris Johnson has gone’ – but there’s lots there just like him.’

Portsmouth City Councillor Rob New.

But the impending exit of Mr Johnson had made it ‘sad day’ for his long-term admirer Priscilla Wainwright.

The 76-year-old said: ‘It’s disgusting – it’s like a witch hunt against him. It’s a sad day.

‘I think he should stay on until they get a new leader.

‘I think the country would like to say thank you for what he did for us – he did well in Covid. He deserves recognition.’

Another city resident would certainly not be part of any gratitude showing to the departing PM, with Tania Begum saying she ‘hated’ Boris Johnson.

The 18-year-old said: ‘I have a hatred for that man. I don’t like the Tories – I am for equal rights for everyone. We need a general election to sort this out.’

But the chairman of the Portsmouth Conservative Association disagreed, saying that he believed there was not a widespread desire for voters to go to the polls.

Portsmouth City Councillor Rob New said: ‘What people won’t tell you is that everyone is sick to death of general elections.

‘Conservative activists don’t want one. People are sick of them.

‘I am election-ed out. People are tired of it, hence why you have seen low turn outs in recent by-elections.’

He added: ‘Boris is a great campaigner, but not a great leader. Thank God he’s gone.

‘I think he should go now – Dominic Raab should step in

‘We’re in a cost of living crisis, there’s really important stuff the government needs to focus on.’

Residents of Portsmouth had a clear ask for prime ministerial candidates – show us you can act effectively and focus on the economy.

Alison said: ‘It’s the economy – people are struggling to pay their bills.