Portsmouth residents will be coming together for this year’s Alzheimer’s Society memory walk. Held at Canoe Lake, Southsea, on the morning of October 7, at 10am, the gathering gives people a chance to pay tribute to family and friends who have been affected by the affliction.

One in three people born today in the UK will go on to develop dementia in their lifetime, with roughly 2,400 people in Portsmouth currently living with dementia. The memory walk is free and open to all, including pets.

Hundreds of fundraisers flocked to Castle Field last year, with nearly £64,000 being raised for Alzheimer’s Society. Crowds loved the glorious sunshine and the camaraderie of people uniting together.