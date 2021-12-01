Portsmouth residents urged to join in and spread some Christmas spirit for Comfort and Joy campaign

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (060619-20)

That is the rallying cry being issued today by Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, who is urging people to show their ‘Christmas spirit’.

The plea comes as The News launches the annual Comfort and Joy campaign to support the homeless and needy over the festive season.

Working together with Churches Homeless Action, HIVE Portsmouth, and Portsmouth City Council, the annual fundraiser will support 10 charities across the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Jo Eamey from Stop domestic abuse, Michelle Treacher from Hope into Action, Revd Canon Bob White, Dannii Barham from Catherine Booth House and Claire Haque from Two Saints at St Mary s Church, Fratton, Portsmouth on Wednesday 1st December 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

The initiative, which has been backed by Mr Morgan, has raised more than £170,000 over 18 years, helping everyone from those living on the street to victims of domestic abuse, asylum seekers and families in need.

People are now being urged to donate a gift card or voucher which will give vulnerable people the flexibility to pick a gift for themselves. Supporters of the campaign are also encouraged to send a Christmas card to a neighbour who may be spending much of the festive season alone this year.

Mr Morgan said: ‘This Christmas may be the first opportunity in nearly two years for many families to finally be together again, but for others this will not be the case.

‘That’s why I am encouraging everyone in our city to brighten up the lives of people in need this Christmas. Together we can demonstrate, throughout Portsmouth, there are people who have love, care and respect to give.

‘Hearing the stories of the impact a small gift or card can make at this time of year has been both moving and inspiring. I hope by joining this fantastic campaign we can all do our small part in offering some Comfort and Joy to those who may feel isolated or marginalised in our community this Christmas.’

To get involved in the voucher scheme, simply buy a Christmas card and write a message, without including your name, and purchase a £5 gift voucher of your choice to put inside the card.