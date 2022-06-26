Kim started with the RNLI in 2013, when she became a lifeguard on Southsea beach, and in time became the lifeguard supervisor for the area. She joined the Portsmouth RNLI station in 2016 as a volunteer, and has worked her way up from there.

She’ll now be a helm in command of the station's D class inshore lifeboat The Dennis Faro, and will be responsible for keeping the crew safe and co-ordinating lifesaving operations when out at sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Dugan is the first female helm at Portsmouth lifeboat station – reaching the command role at the age of 25

The Portsmouth RNLI station has been operating for 57 years.

Kim said: ‘It's pretty cool to be a part of the station's history, but to me, becoming a helm is just another step that anyone else would have taken. Different crew members might approach things slightly differently depending on the job, but the bigger picture is that we all do the same role, and sex doesn't come into that. We're all working towards the same goal.

‘It also doesn't bother me that I'm a bit younger than some of the other helms at the station, and even some of the management team. I believe that my previous experiences in lifeguarding when I had to work and speak with different groups of people of all ages and backgrounds have helped prepare me for this challenge.

‘I hope my example will encourage others to come to the station and volunteer as crew or explore other volunteering roles if they’re more suitable for them.’

Kim is one of a growing number of women across the south east to have a leadership role in the charity's 24/7 search and rescue services. There are 245 female volunteers carrying out operational roles across the region and the RNLI says their contribution is vital to the mission of saving lives at sea.

She said: ‘Since I've become a crew, I've not looked back. It's part of my life, and I love it. The fact is that when the pager goes off, we might be tasked to launch and save someone's life. It's surreal, so there's nothing like it. If as helm I can make a difference and have a positive impact on the lives of others, whether it's my team members, the public or the people we're going out to rescue, it means I'm doing the right thing.’

Like all RNLI volunteers, Kim gives up her time to help those in trouble at sea whenever the emergency call comes. In 2017, she went out on a rescue that turned out to be one of her most memorable as a lifeboat crew.

'I remember doing university work when the pager went off. We were tasked to rescue an injured person with a suspected dislocated hip on board a yacht approximately three miles south of Hayling Bay. We had a helicopter from HM Coastguard come down to assist us, but due to the weather and sea state, it couldn't winch down onto the yacht to take the casualties off.

In this case, I was probably on the boat for a good hour and a half, and because we were with the casualties for such a long time, I developed a real connection with the casualty. I remember receiving a letter from the injured person we rescued to say “thank you”. I still think about this now.'

Kim works full-time as a maritime operations officer in The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre with HM Coastguard. In her day job, she is on the other side of the 999 call, handling emergency calls and co-ordinating appropriate search and rescue responses for those who need help at sea.

Neil Maxwell, RNLI Helm at Portsmouth Lifeboat Station, said: ‘We are very proud of Kim. We do not doubt that, given all of Kim’s experience, the training that she will be able to offer to those that follow in her path will be second to none. And if I needed rescuing, I hope it’s her coming for me!’

In 2021, Portsmouth RNLI Lifeboat Station had 54 launches, helped 46 people, and saved five lives.