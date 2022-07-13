Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan handed over the medals at the Portsmouth RNLI Station.
The hardware was given to recognise the 65,886 lives saved by charity volunteers during the 70 year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
Her Majesty became an RNLI patron in 1952, following in the footsteps of first patron King George IV.
Mr Morgan said: ‘The Royal National Lifeboat Institution, its staff and volunteers have changed the lives of thousands during Her Majesty’s 70-year reign, so it was a real privilege to present those in Portsmouth with their commemorative Platinum Jubilee medals for their incredible efforts.
‘It’s vital we continue the lifesaving legacy of the charity’s first patron, King George IV, and it is a testament to the selflessness and dependability of those that have served the RNLI long enough to have been awarded all four Jubilee medals over the years.’