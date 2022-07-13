Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan handed over the medals at the Portsmouth RNLI Station.

The hardware was given to recognise the 65,886 lives saved by charity volunteers during the 70 year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan presented RNLI staff and volunteers with Platinum Jubilee medals.

Her Majesty became an RNLI patron in 1952, following in the footsteps of first patron King George IV.

Mr Morgan said: ‘The Royal National Lifeboat Institution, its staff and volunteers have changed the lives of thousands during Her Majesty’s 70-year reign, so it was a real privilege to present those in Portsmouth with their commemorative Platinum Jubilee medals for their incredible efforts.